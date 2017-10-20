× Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Swatara Township, 2 suspect sought

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Police are looking for two men who robbed a postal worker in Swatara Township at gunpoint on Thursday night.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. at the post office located at 5120 Derry Street. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the postal worker and demanded cash, according to police reports. Both men fled on foot with several stolen items.

The suspects are described as two young black males, who were last seen wearing all black clothing and black masks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Swatara Township Police Detective Corporal Timothy Shatto at 717-564-2550 or submit a tip online here.