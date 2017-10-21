Hundreds attend 102nd Annual Dillsburg Farmers Fair Fantastic Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DILLSBURG, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A century old York County tradition wrapped up. It was the 102nd year of the Dillsburg Farmers Fair.

The Farmers Fair is a week long event featuring a beauty pageant, plenty of food, and flea markets.

Police, bikers, twirlers, and bands took part in the finale night's 'Fantastic Parade', riding, walking, and marching down Baltimore Street.

The Farmers Fair began in 1905 and continues to honor the rural farming heritage still alive in York County.

Children say they look forward to the parade year after year.

"I like the clowns who drive around in clown cars," said Laurel Blymire of York County.

"I really like the candy. When they throw the candy, it's kinda like little mouses trying to get the cheese!" laughed Cassie Blymire of Enola.

"I look forward to a lot of candy," said Canaan Bertollini.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Dillsburg to take part in this year's parade.