Auntie Anne’s introduces Sriracha-flavored pretzels for a limited time

LANCASTER — The voters have spoken, and Auntie Anne’s will deliver.

The Lancaster-based soft pretzel franchise announced that Sriracha Pretzel and Pretzel Nuggets are now available for a limited time after pretzel fans were asked to vote on a new featured flavor. After 1.3 million votes were tallied, Sriracha was declared the winner, beating out other entries like S’mores, Korean BBQ, Pink Lemonade, Dill Pickle and Maple Brown Sugar.

“After months of research and development, countless flavor tests and a few beads of sweat, we are very excited to introduce the new Sriracha Pretzel and Pretzel Nuggets,” said Carol Pasquariello, vice president of marketing for Auntie Anne’s, in a press release announcing the new flavor. “Our fans are clearly smart, because they picked a delicious flavor. With limited quantities available, be sure to try them before they’re gone.”

An initial request for flavors on social media in June generated more than 1,200 fan suggestions. The ten most popular flavors became the Pretzel Nation Creation finalists, a mouthwatering mix of sweet and savory.

Voting took place from July 21 – July 30 and Sriracha emerged as the overwhelming victor with 638,749 votes, nearly 200,000 more than runner-up S’mores.

At the other end of the spectrum, Pink Lemonade finished last with just 3,578 votes.

While supplies last, Sriracha will join the Auntie Anne’s menu featuring a variety of flavors, including Pepperoni, Cinnamon Sugar, Sweet Almond and more.

For updated details about when the new pretzel will be available, visit AuntieAnnes.com