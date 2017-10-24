× 3 people attacked by dog following struggle over sawed-off shotgun

LANCASTER, Pa. — Three people were attacked by a dog Tuesday following a struggle over a sawed-off shotgun.

The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. in the 600 block of South Lime Street in Lancaster.

According to Lancaster Police, a male confronted his brother at the residence with a sawed-off shotgun. A struggle ensued when the suspect pointed the gun at his brother. The victim’s wife then joined in the altercation and used a small machete, striking the suspect on the back of his head, in an attempt to separate the two men, police add. During the scuffle, the suspect managed to discharge a round from the shot gun — no one was struck — and the victim’s dog got free, biting all three of the individuals.

When officers arrived at the scene, the dog was actively biting the people on their faces and heads — a bystander had been attempting to pull the dog away but it could not be restrained.

Police say for safety of everyone involved, they had to shoot the dog. 3 people in hospital for dog bites. Investigation ongoing. @fox43 — Jack Eble (@Jack_Eble) October 24, 2017

Police say the dog’s owner told the officer to shoot the animal because it wouldn’t stop biting. The dog was then shot and killed.

The individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Detectives are currently in consultation with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office regarding charges for the suspect who fired the sawed-off shotgun.