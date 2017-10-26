× Mt. Gretna Halloween Parade will be held Friday night; drivers should expect delays

MT. GRETNA, Lebanon County — Motorists traveling along Route 117 in the Mt. Gretna area Friday night should allow extra time while the community’s Halloween Parade is held, according to the Cornwall Borough Police Department.

The annual parade will form near the Jigger Shop in Mt. Gretna at 6:30 p.m., then travels east along Route 117 to the Mt. Gretna Fire Company starting at 7.

Drivers should allow time for delays along Route 117 while the parade is in motion, police say. Fire Police personnel will provide traffic control during the parade.