Governor signs funding for Pitt, Penn State, Temple, Lincoln, PennVet

Harrisburg, PA – After calling for months for them to be sent to his desk, Governor Tom Wolf today signed funding bills for Pennsylvania State University, University of Pittsburgh, Lincoln University, Temple University, and the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine.

Now that the bills have passed the General Assembly, the Wolf administration is able to release these funds.

“Our flagship higher education institutions should never again be held hostage in the General Assembly’s budget process,” Governor Wolf said. “These are high-impact and invaluable assets for our commonwealth’s students and economy. Our state investment helps keep these world-class universities affordable for state students.

“Since I became governor, we have turned the tide against cutting higher education funding. We have invested more than $100 million –– reversing some of the backwards decisions made before I took office.

“Our state-affiliated universities, community colleges and career and tech programs provide businesses with skilled labor and our economy with innovation, research and entrepreneurs. I will continue to be focused on building up all of these higher education assets and keeping tuition affordable for Pennsylvania residents.”