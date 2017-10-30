× Phillies reportedly likely to hire Gabe Kapler as manager

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly likely to hire Gabe Kapler as the team’s manager.

An official announcement could come as soon as Monday, during the World Series off day. However, many teams wait until after the season’s conclusion to make their official announcements.

Jon Heyman and Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reported the story first.

Kapler, 42, represents a total commitment to the analytics side of the game for the team and is general manager Matt Klentak’s hand-picked manager.

Kapler has served as the Los Angeles Dodgers’ director of player development and is known to have a keen interest in sabermetrics and nutrition.

However, Kapler has sparse coaching experience, having coached Team Israel in the World Baseball Classic in 2012, and managed a low-level Boston Red Sox affiliate in 2007.

Kapler played 12 years in the big leagues with the Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, Tampa Bay Rays, and Colorado Rockies, and hit 268/.329/.420 for his career. He retired in 2010.