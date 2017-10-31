× Lancaster Police seek man accused of indecent assault

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster Police are looking for a man accused of indecent assault.

The incident occurred on October 22 in the first block of East Lemon Street.

According to police, the suspect passed the victim in the opposite direction and smacked her buttocks. The suspect then said something to the effect of, “Are you ready to die?” when the victim confronted him and pulled out her cell phone.

Police say the suspect walked away when the victim called law enforcement.

The suspect is depicted in the photos with a shaved head, wearing dark clothing, light colored sneakers and a back pack. The victim added that the man had a light mustache and was wearing prescription glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Gary Lowe at 717-735-3411 or via email. You can also call Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913 or text the anonymous tip line. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411.