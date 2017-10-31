× York man dead after Monday night shooting; police investigate

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A York man is dead after a late Monday night shooting.

Jose Angel Aponte Aponte, 19, died while in the ambulance after it was found he was shot several times.

On October 30 around 11:40 p.m., police responded to the area of the 300 block of E. Market St. for a reported cardiac arrest.

However, upon arrival, police found that the ambulance was actively giving care to Aponte, who had been shot.

Police found several shell casings near the location where Aponte was discovered.

If anyone has any information relating to this incident they are encouraged to call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or download the York City PD App. Texting in tips is the best method of conveying information about this incident and it is anonymous.