Cooler and cloudy with batches of light showers Wednesday

TURNING UNSETTLED AGAIN: Shower chances creep back into the forecast for the middle to the end of the week. Clouds have increased through the night, leading to a dull, overcast morning. It’s quite chilly too, with readings starting in the 30s. Rain showers scoot in for the latter portion of the morning. The rain is light, and it doesn’t warm much due to the clouds and showers. The brunt of the shower activity is to the west and northwest of Harrisburg, with more dry time south and east of Harrisburg. Temperatures are stuck in the 40s to lower 50s, making for a raw, wet, and chilly day. The coolest readings are where the most shower activity occurs. The overnight period gradually dries, with perhaps a lingering shower near daybreak. Readings fall a couple degrees lower in the 40s to lower 50s. Thursday brings the chance for an early shower, but the rest of the day is dry with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. It’s a good bit milder. Readings are in the middle to upper 60s. Friday some more sun should break out, but a couple light showers can’t be ruled out later during the day and into the early evening hours. However, there is plenty of dry time. Expect much warmer temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

MORE RAIN CHANCES FOR THE WEEKEND:​ More rain chances are back once again for the weekend. Saturday brings the chances for a late day shower or two, otherwise skies are partly sunny. Temperatures cool back into the middle to upper 50s. Sunday should see more clouds and a better chance for light showers. Expect readings a little lower in the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday is drier for much of the day, and it’s much milder. Readings bounce back into the 60s. We’ll watch for a late day shower, but most of the wet weather should hold off until the evening and the overnight period. More showers are likely for Tuesday. The showers should cool temperatures a bit too.

Have a great Wednesday!