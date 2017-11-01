× Lancaster County disc jockey accused of defrauding several customers

MARIETTA, Lancaster County — Susquehanna Regional Police are seeking a 31-year-old Marietta man accused of defrauding several customers through his disc jockey business.

Brian Allen Smith is charged with several counts of fraud and related offenses stemming from acts of fraud that began in May of this year in the Marietta area, police say. He allegedly advertised himself as a DJ for hire on Facebook and other social media sites. When he obtained clients, he would get half of the agreed upon payment up front, with the promise of being fully paid after completion.

He would then skip the weddings and other events he was booked for, police say.

Smith is also accused of using stolen credit cards to purchase items at several area convenience stores, according to police.

His whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about Smith is asked to contact the Susquehanna Regional Police Department at (717) 426-1164. You may also email Det. Kimes at kimesm@police.co.lancaster.pa.us.