Pennsylvania's slot machine revenue in October drops 1.2 percent from last year

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s slot machine revenue in October decreased 1.2 percent from this time last year, according to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

Revenues at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Racecourse in Grantville, Dauphin County, were down 1.99 percent from October of 2016, the board’s monthly report said. Hollywood Casino’s slot machines earned $16,460,671.49 last month.

Statewide, slot machine earnings from the 12 casinos totalled $189,527,493. Tax revenue in October of this year was $93,306,020, the Gaming Control Board said.

The Gaming Control Board did note, in reporting the comparison, that October of 2016 had an additional Saturday compared to October 2017. Saturday’s are the largest revenue-producing days.