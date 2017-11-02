Turning warmer Thursday with some sun peeking through the clouds

TURNING WARMER AGAIN: Thursday morning brings drier and mild conditions to the region. There’s a very tiny chance for an early shower or sprinkle, but most are dry. Readings are in the middle 40s to lower 50s, and they slowly rise through the morning. The rest of the day is dry with a mixture of clouds and some sunshine. It’s much warmer too. Readings are in the middle 60s to lower 70s. The overnight period is quiet with partly cloudy skies. Expect mild lows in the lower to middle 50s. Friday some more sun should break out, mainly during the morning, but a couple light showers can’t be ruled out later during the day and into the early evening hours. However, there is plenty of dry time. Expect the warm temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s to continue.

MORE RAIN CHANCES FOR THE WEEKEND:​ More rain chances are back once again for the weekend. Saturday brings the chances for a late day shower or two, otherwise skies are partly sunny. More rain showers arrive overnight Saturday. Temperatures cool back into the middle to upper 50s. Showers linger mainly through the morning on Sunday, and some sun should break out during the afternoon. Expect readings to warm into the 60s once the sun breaks through cracks in the clouds.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings more rain chances, and the above average temperatures continue. Readings bounce back into the 60s. We’ll watch for afternoon showers ahead of the next system, but the morning is dry. More showers are expected for the evening and the overnight period. A few more showers are a possibility for Tuesday. Readings are in the 50s. Wednesday is cooler with more rain chances. Temperatures are in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

Have a great Thursday!