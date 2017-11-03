× State Police seek New Oxford man accused of raping child

GETTYSBURG — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a New Oxford suspect accused of raping a child under the age of 13.

Santos Torres-Garcia, 37, allegedly sexually assaulted the victim over an extended period of time, police say. He is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 153 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The State Police Fugitive Apprehension Unit is attempting to discover his whereabouts. Anyone with information about Torres-Garcia is asked to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at (800) 4PA-TIPS.