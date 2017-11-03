× Water main break in Lancaster expected to cause “significant delays” through lunch-time hours

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A water main break in Lancaster is expected to cause traffic delays through the lunch hours on Friday.

According to the Lancaster City Alliance, South Prince St. is closed at King St. due to the broken water main.

The street is expected to be closed for several hours this morning, with all traffic being detoured to King Street. Motorists are advised to expect significant delays.

Reportedly, the water department is on-site investigating the situation and repairing the main.