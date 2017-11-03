× Weekend begins cool, finishes milder, and you’ll need the umbrella

UP AND DOWN TEMPERATURES AND SHOWERS FOR THE WEEKEND

Any showers that develop this afternoon are gone by evening. If you are heading to the FOX43 Frenzy High School game of the week at Dallastown, bring a jacket. Temperatures at kickoff are near 60 but quickly drop to the 50s as the game clock winds down. Skies clear allowing for readings in the lower 40s Saturday morning. It’s a cooler day Saturday in the middle 50s. Clouds build back in and a few showers arrive by evening. Carry the umbrella if out for the night. Showers continue into early Sunday, although it’s a milder day with temperatures back in the 60s. It’s wet for church services but later in the day, drier air sneaks in so it’s not a complete washout. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back an hour as Daylight Saving Time ends. It is also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke alarms and CO Detectors.

NEXT WEEK

It’s a mild Monday that comes with shower chances by afternoon and evening. Highs are in the middle and upper 60s. Showers may linger into early Tuesday but the rest of the day is dry. However, it is cooler in the 50s. Temperatures continue to trend downward to the upper 40s to near 50 degrees Wednesday and Thursday but skies are brighter with more sunshine. Winds are breezy Thursday adding to the chill. The next frontal system comes in Friday but with very little moisture so the day looks to stay dry. Highs climb to the lower 50s.



The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” all week long!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist