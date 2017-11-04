Local author plans fundraiser to help US Marine run 31-marathons in 31-days

CAMP HILL, Cumberland County, Pa.– A local author is stepping up to help one man on a quest to raise money for veterans.

Eugenio Albano will hold a fundraiser on Saturday, November 11th, to help support “Rob Jones’ Journey.”

Jones is running 31 marathons, in 31 cities, in 31 days, in an effort to raise one-million dollars for three veterans charities; and he’s doing it all on two bionic legs.

Jones served in the US Marines for five-and-a-half years, completing tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He lost both of his legs in July 2010 in an IED explosion.

Albano will be signing copies of his books and giving them to donors who contribute at least 20-dollars for the “Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes.” Albano says Jones inspired him to get involved in the cause.

“It just makes me realize that we have to be grateful to all of these veterans, we have to be grateful. And we have to do more than just saying thank you for your service,” says Eugenio Albano, author and event organizer.

Albano’s fundraiser will take place Saturday, November 11th from 10:00 a.m. until noon & 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Boscov’s in Camp Hill. Albano says he’s hoping to raise at least $1,000.