Carlisle man arrested after firing a gun

CARLISLE BOROUGH, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — A Carlisle man was arrested after he fired a gun on Sunday morning.

According to police, they were called to the 200 block of Mulberry Ave, just before 2:00 a.m. for reports of gunfire. When officers responded, they found a man later identified as Jalil Nickerson-Greer, 28, of Carlisle, holding a gun, standing by parked cars near Letort Creek.

Upon investigation, police discovered that Nickerson-Greer entered the creek after firing shots, and prior to police arriving.

He is charged with Persons no to possess a firearm, possession of a firearm with altered manufacturers number, firearms to be carried without a license and reckless endangerment.

Nickerson-Greer was taken into custody without incident and transported to Cumberland County Prison.