Downed power lines cause wide-spread outages in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa — Met Ed is working to restore power to over 1,300 customers on Sunday morning after downed power lines cause wide spread outages.

The high power lines came down early Sunday morning, causing a fire in South Lebanon Township.

Nobody was injured.

The cause of the downed line is undetermined at this time, though is believed to have originated in Jackson Township according to dispatch.

Outages have been reported in Jackson Township, Myerstown Borough, South Lebanon Township, Bethel Township and North Lebanon Township according to Met Ed.

Power is estimated to be restored by 2:00 p.m.