× Gov. Wolf orders Commonwealth flags to half-staff in honor of Texas shooting victims

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Governor Tom Wolf has ordered all commonwealth flags to be lowered to offer respect for victims of the Texas shooting.

The shooting occurred at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday, November 5.

All commonwealth flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, November 9.

The White House has ordered the U.S. Flag fly at half-staff until sunset on Thursday, November 9 as well.