Law enforcement gather to announce crackdown on aggressive driving in November

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– Law enforcement agencies are gathering today to announce a crackdown on aggressive driving.

This will be a part of the aggressive driving enforcement wave that began on October 23 and will run through November 19.

As part of the presentations of today’s gathering, a mother will present a story of her late-son, who was lost in a speed-related crash.

The announcement will be made at the Cumberland Township Police/Municipal Building in Gettysburg at 10:00 a.m. Monday morning.