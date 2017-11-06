× Penn State’s Nittany Lion heading to the Mascot Hall of Fame

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — Penn State’s Nittany Lion is a fan favorite, there’s no question about it.

The Nittany Lion is a smooth dancer, can do a bunch of one-handed push-ups and loves taking pictures with the Penn State faithful.

Now, the mascot is taking the national stage, thanks to the Mascot Hall of Fame.

In 2018, the Nittany Lion will be inducted into the newly built hall located in Whiting, Indiana.

The Hall of Fame was founded as an online-only hall by original Phillie Phanatic David Raymond. A total of 17 mascots have been inducted so far, including Big Ten foes Brutus Buckeye (Ohio State) and Bucky the Badger (Wisconsin).

The Nittany Lion will be honored alongside Chicago Blackhawks’ Tommy Hawk (NHL), Chicago Bulls’ Benny the Bull (NBA) and Kansas City Royals’ Sluggerrr (MLB).

To learn more about the Mascot Hall of Fame and the state-of-the-art facility, visit www.mascothalloffame.com.

Watch the Nittany Lion’s reaction below: