× Harrisburg woman accused of firing a shot at her husband as he fled in vehicle

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg woman is facing several charges after allegedly firing a shot at her husband as he attempted to drive off during an argument, according to Harrisburg police.

Josette Pulley, 30, allegedly told a dispatcher she had fired a round from her handgun during the incident. Officers were later informed that her husband was at the Harrisburg Police Station filling a report.

Pulley allegedly pointed the gun at her husband while they were arguing inside their home on the 1300 block of Bigelow Court, police say. The husband then tried to leave, getting inside their shared vehicle and attempting to drive off.

As he left, Pulley allegedly fired a gun at the vehicle.

The shot missed, police say.

Pulley is charged with aggravated assault, possessing the instruments of crime, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

Police say they recovered a 9mm handgun and a single 9mm shell casing from the scene.