× Incumbent Kim Bracey concedes; Michael Helfrich to serve as next York mayor

YORK, Pa. — Michael Helfrich will serve as the next mayor of York.

With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Helfrich, who currently serves as City Council president, defeated the incumbent Mayor C. Kim Bracey by about 130 votes.

#BREAKING: York Mayor C. Kim Bracey concedes defeat to Michael Helfrich @fox43 — Felix Rodrigues Lima (@FelixReports) November 8, 2017

Helfrich had lost to Bracey in the Democratic primary election by a little more than 300 votes, but garnered enough support as a write-in candidate in the Republican primary to have his name placed on the general election ballot.