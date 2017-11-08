× UGI marks the opening of new liquefied natural gas facility in Steelton with ceremony

STEELTON — UGI Energy Services marked the commissioning of a new Liquefied Natural Gas facility with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the site Wednesday.

The facility will provide peak shaving services, UGI says. During periods of extremely cold weather, the use of natural gas to heat homes and businesses can increase dramatically in a short period of time. A peak shaving facility is designed to deliver an off-pipeline supply of natural gas into the local distribution system to satisfy these spikes in demand, UGI says.

“UGI Energy Services is proud to add the Steelton LNG facility to complement our diverse energy portfolio, while meeting the needs of our growing peak shaving business,” said Joe Hartz, President of UGI Energy Services. “With the cooperation of state regulators and county and local elected officials, we were able to execute this project on time, and ahead of the coming winter season.”

“By taking advantage of facilities like this one in Steelton, consumers will see savings on their utility bills. The Steelton LNG facility will be used to deliver a supply of gas during peak periods to the UGI Utilities’ distribution system in the Harrisburg area,” added Hartz.

The LNG tank is able to store 2 million gallons of LNG and has the capacity to deliver 65,000 dekatherms of LNG per day. The project was first introduced in early 2016 and it is expected to be complete at the end of 2017.