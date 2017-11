Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK -- Michael Helfrich will serve as the next mayor of York.

Though, some may question if he is eligible to serve after pleading guilty to two felonies more than two decades ago. In fact, Mayor Kim Bracey took the case to court in 2011 challenging Helfrich's election to the York City Council.

FOX43's Mark Roper has the details and more on First At 4.

Watch live: http://fox43.com/on-air/live-streaming/