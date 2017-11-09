× Man who was removed from own revocation of probation hearing re-sentenced to 40 to 80 years in state prison

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man who pleaded no contest to sexual abuse charges in December 2013 was re-sentenced last week to 40 to 80 years in state prison, followed by a consecutive 10-year probationary term, by a Dauphin County judge.

According to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office, Lafayette Richardson acted out throughout the October 1 revocation of probation hearing before being restrained and removed. The district attorney’s office says Richardson declared that Judge Scott Evans did not have authority or jurisdiction over him and later aggressively approached Evans.

Richardson’s date in court came as a result of failure to abide by his probation conditions. His no contest plea in 2013 to the charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, rape, criminal attempt – rape and liability for conduct of another led to him serving two and a half to five years in state prison. He was in the process of completing his 10-year term of probation.