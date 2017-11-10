× Franklin County woman falls victim to phone scam

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Franklin County — Police are investigating a phone scam that cost a 63-year-old Franklin County woman an undisclosed sum of money last Friday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m., police say. The victim received a call from someone claiming to be from Microsoft, who said the victim had a virus on her computer. The victim granted the caller remote access to her computer, and later sent a money order to India after the caller claimed there had been a large sum of money deposited in the victim’s account, and she needed to wire it elsewhere.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in the Chambersburg barracks at (717) 264-5161.