× Lancaster man found with 405 baggies of heroin, stun gun during traffic stop, police say

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man was caught with 405 baggies of suspected heroin, other drug paraphernalia, and a electric stun gun during a traffic stop on November 1, according to Lancaster police.

Jaleek Tanon, 24, of the 700 block of Lime Street, is charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of an electronic incapacitation device, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a small amount of marijuana, police say.

The incident happened at 1 a.m. on the 700 block of Lime Street, according to police. Officers stopped Tanon’s vehicle and discovered the baggies and other items while conducting a search. Tanon was committed to Lancaster County Prison on a parole violation. Bail information is not available.