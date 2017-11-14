× Lancaster man indicted on child pornography charges

LANCASTER — A Lancaster man is charged by federal indictment for soliciting a juvenile girl to produce and disseminate naked images of herself via social media, according to Lancaster police.

Orlando Rivera, 29, of the 200 block of East King Street, also allegedly sent images of his genitalia to the victim, police say.

The investigation began in July, when Lancaster Det. Randell Zook received a tip from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, police say.

Working with an investigator in Minnesota, where the victim resides, and members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Zook eventually brought charges against Rivera on July 20.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office (Eastern District) announced a federal indictment against Rivera on Monday.

Rivera is now in federal custody, police say. He is charged with enticing a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct, production of child pornography, and transfer of obscene material to a minor.

The charges carry a 15 year mandatory minimum term of imprisonment, and a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.