Police investigating shooting in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a shooting in Lancaster.

On Saturday, November 11 around 7:05 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of St. Joseph St. for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police received a call from Lancaster Regional Medical Center that a 22-year-old male had just walked into the emergency room with gun shot wounds to the lower leg. The injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

While canvasing the area on St. Joseph St., police found shell casings on the ground in front of a residence and that a parked vehicle had been damaged by gunfire.

Police are still investigating the shooting and no arrests have been made at this time.

If anyone has any information about the shooting they are asked to contact the Lancaster City Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.