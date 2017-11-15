× Orrstown man faces robbery charge after using a shotgun to steal $5 from a Sheetz store

GREENE TOWNSHIP, Franklin County — A 29-year-old Orrstown man is facing a felony robbery charge after allegedly using a shotgun to rob a Sheetz convenience store of $5 Sunday night, according to State Police.

Police say Eric Lee Beltz entered the store on the 5200 block of Philadelphia Avenue in Greene Township shortly after 10 p.m. While brandishing a shotgun, he asked the cashiers for $5, which he was given, police say.

Beltz was still on the scene when police arrived. Officers were able to establish contact with him on the phone and convinced him to drop the firearm and exit the store with his hands up. Beltz complied, and was taken into custody outside the store, according to police.

Beltz was transported to Franklin County Prison to await arraignment. Bail was set at $100,000, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 21, court documents say.