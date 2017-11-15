× Poll: Should companies offer paid climate leave?

A New York City based software company is set to offer employees five days of what it is calling “paid climate leave.”

The new perk is aimed at keeping employees happy as well as safe during extreme weather.

According to Bloomberg, the company previously let employees take off into a case-by-case basis during previous hurricanes, wildfires, and other natural disasters.

Anil Dash, Fog Creek’s chief executive officer, is the driving force behind the change.

He believes his company took care of its employees during Hurricane Sandy and the series of hurricanes this year, but feels that formalizing an employee friendly policy will help keep workers happy.

Now, Dash is encouraging others to follow Fog Creek’s lead.

