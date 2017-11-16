Arrest made in double homicide of Harrisburg stepsisters

Posted 9:14 AM, November 16, 2017, by , Updated at 09:15AM, November 16, 2017

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police have confirmed that an arrest has been made in the double homicide of Harrisburg stepsisters.

Police Chief Thomas Carter has confirmed that a suspect was arrested Thursday morning and is facing charges for the killings.

The arrest came after a search warrant was executed in the 1600 block of North Street in Harrisburg’s Allison Hill section of the city.

Natasha Harner, 24, and Kaliah Dearing, 16

The charges stem from last weeks murder of 16-year-old Kaliah Dearing and 24-year-old Natasha Harner.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.

Related stories