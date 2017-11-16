Gettysburg Police investigate ‘worst threat’ against Annual Remembrance Day Parade, take measures to keep residents, visitors safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GETTYSBURG, Pa. -- Authorities investigate a threat made against the Annual Remembrance Day Parade slated for Saturday in Gettysburg. Police are strengthening security for the event and are working with state police and the FBI to keep people safe all weekend long.

The threat was made in a letter sent to the Gettysburg Times. The newspaper contacted authorities, and the FBI's calling it a 'credible threat'.

The Annual Gettysburg Remembrance Day Parade brings thousands into Adams County to commemorate the bloodiest battle in American History, the Battle of Gettysburg. This year, the threat looms over the weekend long festivities and parade.

“The Gettysburg times, our local newspaper, received a letter in which there were some threats," said Chief Joe Dougherty, Gettysburg Police Department.

An anonymous letter threatening the festivities scheduled for Saturday afternoon. The parade starts around 1 p.m.

"The Gettysburg Times notified us rather than print it, and thank God, through their cooperation and their sense of dedication to the borough, we were able to get out in front of this," added Chief Dougherty. “We cannot do anything but take it [the threat] seriously.”

Officials have secured the parade route, limiting much of the procession to Baltimore Street and placing traffic controlling devices near many intersections.

“As a result, we felt it necessary to secure the route a little more than we have in the past," said Mayor Ted Streeter.

Officials say there will be more than 50 officers on standby. Police also discourage bringing certain items to the parade.

“As you know from Boston and other places, those who perpetrate these acts do it in various ways, backpacks, coolers. We’re asking people not to bring those to the parade," added Mayor Streeter.

It’s not the first threat made towards an event in Gettysburg, police citing recent demonstrations by the activist group Antifa. However, they say it is the most serious, urging people to stay vigilant.

"If you see something, say something" - the message echoed by Mayor Streeter and Chief Dougherty.

"We’ve done everything we can possibly do to ensure the safety and the feeling of safety in our citizens and our visitors," stated the Chief.

Police would like to thank the Gettysburg Times for their cooperation and again the big takeaway - if you’re attending the events this weekend in Gettysburg and see something out of the ordinary, say something to authorities.