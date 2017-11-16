× Lancaster County Target employee accused of stealing over $5,000 in electronics from store

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — An employee at a Lancaster County Target store is facing a felony theft by unlawful taking charge after allegedly using a store-issued key to steal more than $5,000 worth of electronics from a display case, according to East Lampeter Township police.

Tafari Golden, 27, of Leola, allegedly accessed the display case on several occasions between Oct. 30 and Nov. 14, police say. He would then exit the store, located on the 2300 block of Covered Bridge Drive, without paying for the items.

The loss was estimated at $5,429.87, police say.

Golden was arrested and taken for arraignment.