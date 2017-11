× Police seek missing Duncannon man

PERRY COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking a missing Duncannon man.

Daniel McCollum, 33, was last seen on November 13 at approximately 8:00 a.m.

McCollum is described as a 6’1″, 230 lb. man with short dark brown hair, an unshaven face, and brown eyes.

McCollum drives a cream-colored 2007 Ford Edge with the Pennsylvania Registration “JZT4989.”

Anyone with information can contact State Police at Newport at 717-567-3110.