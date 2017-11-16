× Student accused of injuring, ripping shirt off of staff member

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An “out of control student” was charged with one count of aggravated assault Wednesday after allegedly injuring and ripping the shirt off of a IU-13 staff member.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police were dispatched shortly after 10 a.m. to the Penn Township education service agency. Upon arrival, police were told that the student was locked in a classroom — two teachers were holding the door to the classroom closed.

According to police, the student, who was completely naked, started throwing items around the classroom when a staff member tried to calm the offender down.

The staff member suffered injuries to his right arm and hand, as well as scratches and small cuts on his hand, finger and forearm, police say.