× 3 people taken to hospital following accident in West Hempfield Township

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 3-vehicle accident at the intersection of Kinderhook Road and Route 23 in West Hempfield Township sent three people to the hospital Friday.

West Hempfield Township Police say two pick-up trucks and a vehicle were involved. The driver of one of the pick-up trucks and the driver and passenger of the vehicle were transported to local hospitals, police add.

According to police, a portion of Route 23 will be shut down for at least another hour.

Officers are on the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Hempfield Township Police Corporal Draper at 717-285-5191 or 1-800-957-2677.