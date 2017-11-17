× Columbia teenagers will be tried as adults in felony armed robbery case

COLUMBIA, Lancaster County — Two Columbia teenagers will be tried as an adult for their roles in the armed robbery of two people on the 500 block of Avenue G on Nov. 6, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Savion Allen, 15, and Trenton A. Ulmer, 15, both of Columbia, are charged with Robbery and Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

The incident happened shortly after 8:40 p.m., Columbia police say. Allen and Ulmer allegedly followed an adult and a juvenile victim from the Turkey Hill market on the 300 block of Chestnut Street to Avenue G, where they allegedly pointed a gun at the victims and stole cash and other items from them.

The juvenile victim was struck in the head and face during the robbery, police say.

Initially, Ulmer and Allen were charged as juveniles and taken to the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center, but the juvenile charges were withdrawn Thursday and refiled as adult charges. Both suspects were transported to Lancaster County Prison and arraigned on the felony charges. They were committed to Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail.