American Red Cross Heroes Awards: Military Christine Waltz

A loving mother, Christine Waltz often sent care packages to her son while he was deployed in Afghanistan. After realizing that many others did not receive care packages from their loved ones at home, she made it her mission to change that. So Waltz began the non-profit organization For the Love of a Veteran.

Waltz is the driving force behind For the Love of a Veteran, which not only sends packages overseas, but now provides backpacks to homeless veterans, supports various holiday campaigns, and raises awareness in fighting against post-traumatic stress disorder. The organization currently supports about 2,500 troops.

Waltz could have simply turned a blind eye to other deployed service members, but what she did instead was extraordinary and has made a difference in the lives of thousands of others.