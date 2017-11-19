× 15 New U.S. Citizens welcomed at Gettysburg National Military Park during Dedication Day Ceremony

Gettysburg, Pa.— U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director L. Francis Cissna administered the Oath of Allegiance to America’s newest citizens during a special ceremony commemorating the 154th anniversary of Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address today at the Soldiers’ National Cemetery, Gettysburg National Military Park.

The 15 citizenship candidates are from 7 countries: Bhutan, People’s Republic of China, Cuba, Ethiopia, Nepal, Niger and Pakistan.

Lincoln scholar Harold Holzer presented the Dedication Day keynote address during the ceremony. Acting Superintendent Charles E. Hunt, Gettysburg College President Janet Morgan Riggs and Gettysburg Foundation President Matthew C. Moen joined USCIS in welcoming the new citizens. Lincoln portrayer George Buss recited the Gettysburg Address. Started by the Lincoln Fellowship in 1938, the annual ceremony is co-sponsored by the Lincoln Fellowship, Gettysburg National Military Park, the Gettysburg Foundation and Gettysburg College.

As part of this special ceremony USCIS Director Cissna recognized Major Marisol A. Chalas as an Outstanding American by Choice. The Outstanding American by Choice initiative recognizes the achievements of naturalized U.S. citizens. Through civic participation, professional achievement, and responsible citizenship, recipients of this honor have demonstrated their commitment to this country and to the common civic values that unite us as Americans.

Major Chalas immigrated to the U.S. from Dominican Republic at the age of nine and became a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1994. She now serves as a 2017 U.S. Army Congressional Fellow, selected by the U.S. Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness. Major Chalas has served in various public and private sector leadership positions and is a decorated pilot with over 26-years of experience in the U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard.

USCIS encourages new citizens and guests to share their naturalization ceremony experiences and photos through social media, using the hashtag #newUScitizen and #GburgAddress. For more information on USCIS and its programs, please visit http://www.uscis.gov or follow us on Twitter (@uscis), YouTube (/uscis) and Instagram (@uscis).

Source: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Department of Homeland Security