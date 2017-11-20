Harrisburg teachers share horror stories that have prompted dozens of resignations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. - City teachers pleaded with district administrators Monday to help support them as they deal with what they are calling an unprecedented level of misbehavior among children, some of which is resulting in physical violence against teachers.

The Harrisburg Education Association says the behavioral issues have prompted the resignations of at least 45 teachers between July and October, and further resignations have since occurred, according to association president Jody Barksdale.

Some of the worst behavior has come from some of the district's youngest students. Amanda Sheaffer, a first-grade teacher in the district for four years, described the bad behavior she has seen.

"I have been hit, I have been kicked, I have been restrained from behind where I've been unable to move my arms," she said. "It really throws off the whole day. I mean, you have an incident happen and you have to do a room clear, get all the students out, and then after that you have to take the time to do the write-up, and you have to make sure security comes and gets the kids."

The HEA says the complaints come from three or four school sites, but would not specify which ones. They say they want more support from administrators.

"Let's get together, as a task force, as a community, teachers, principals and see what we can put together to actually help these children that are displaying these atypical behaviors," Barksdale said.

School district leaders say they will work with teachers to get to the bottom of the behavioral problems.

"Once we meet and find out that there are needs that we need to have serviced, that means it's going to take parent involvement to make that happen," said Superintendent Sybil Knight-Burney.

Sheaffer says she has not thought of resigning in spite of the challenges she says she faces on a daily basis.

"I try to see the good, and think that these students and kids need me, and I'm trying to do something positive and different," she said.