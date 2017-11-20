× Sunnier, milder, however, still breezy for Tuesday

DRY, BREEZY DAYS

Winds finally die down this evening. Temperatures are chilly, falling from the 40s to the 30s quickly after the sun sets. Clear skies with lows dropping to

the upper 20s and lower 30s Tuesday. Bright sunshine and a southerly breeze boosts temperatures quickly to the lower and middle 50s. Our next system swings through overnight into early Wednesday. Not much moisture to work with but a shower or two can’t be ruled out, otherwise, the busiest travel day of the year is looking quiet, with no weather issues for traveling. Clouds mix with sunshine and once again the breeze picks up out of the northwest with temperatures falling back to the 40s.

THANKSGIVING DAY AND BLACK FRIDAY SHOPPING

It’s much chillier for the holiday. Morning lows start in the 20s, and despite sunshine, highs are chilly in the lower 40s. Black Friday is chilly for shopping, especially, if you are heading out early. Morning lows are in the 20s. Temperatures do recover to near 50 degrees by afternoon. Expect plenty of sunshine initially, but the clouds increase late as the next system approaches for the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

A few showers are possible to begin the weekend. Best time to expect them is early in the day. The rest of the day is partly sunny, and the breeze picks up again. Chillier air returns for the second half of the weekend. Readings are only in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Gusty winds add to the cold conditions. Flurries can’t be ruled out either.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” all week long!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist