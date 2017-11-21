Coming up on FOX43 News At Ten: Township police, fire departments help out family who lost everything in house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- A family in North Middleton Township lost all of their possessions in a house fire Monday night.

Now, the local police and fire department are teaming up to raise funds and collect items for the family.

Be sure to tune in to FOX43 News At Ten at 10:01 p.m. to learn more on how you can donate as well as ways you can help.

The latest: http://fox43.com/2017/11/21/n-middleton-township-police-seek-donations-for-family-that-lost-everything-in-house-fire-monday-night/

Watch live: http://fox43.com/on-air/live-streaming/