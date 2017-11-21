Four Penn State students charged after stealing 9-foot-tall menorah

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa.– Four Penn State students are facing charges after stealing a 9-foot-tall menorah.

Vincent Morisco, Henry Dadaris, Brandon Steidley, and Kyle McCarthy are all facing criminal mischief and theft by unlawful taking among other charges for the incident.

On October 28, State College police received a report of a 9-foot-tall menorah that was stolen from a front yard.

It is believed that the menorah was taken during the early morning hours of October 28 and was taken to Sigma Alpha Mu Fraternity.

It was placed on the front porch of the fraternity in an upright position and damaged in the process.

During the investigation, police looked over video surveillance footage that showed four men carrying the menorah and placing it on the front porch of the fraternity.

Morisco even took a photograph with the menorah, and that was obtained by police.

Now, the four men face charges.