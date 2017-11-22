Cool but sunny Thanksgiving before warming heading into the weekend

THANKSGIVING: Thanksgiving will be a little cool, but overall nice for Central PA. Lows start in the 20s, highs in the low-to-mid-40s. Skies are mostly sunny on an uneventful day, weather-wise. Enjoy!

WARMING, WEEKEND PRECIP: We begin to warm with a wind shift heading into the weekend. Southwesterly winds warm us to the low-50s for Friday with sunny skies. We hit the mid-50s for Saturday before a cold front pushes through. We see a few showers Saturday afternoon as temperatures drop into the night.

A few flurries in our northwestern counties Sunday morning with highs in the mid-40s and breezy conditions, wind chills in the mid-to-upper-30s.

NEXT WEEK: Another southerly wind shift warms us next week. Monday highs make it into the mid-to-upper 40s. Tuesday is warmer in the mid-50s with sunshine. Wednesday is warmer still, though there is significant model disagreement on the rainmaker for next week. Currently, late rain is possible Wednesday but not until after sunset. This could allow temperatures to climb into the upper-50s and possibly around 60 before we cool again late next week.

Stay tuned for the latest updates to your “Weather Smart” forecast!

Happy Thanksgiving!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long