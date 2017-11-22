DA: Alleged dealer arrested Tuesday night in York

YORK — A York County Drug Task Force investigation led to the arrest of a 36-year-old man who allegedly conducted a drug vending operation out of two locations in York City.

David Wilson was taken into custody Tuesday night at his residence in the 200 block of West Jackson Street, one of two locations in which he conducted operation, according to a York County District Attorney’s news release.

Wilson’s arrest stemmed from a three week span in which task force investigators purchased cocaine from him in the York area.

As a result of the encounters, investigators learned that Wilson’s operation took place at his residence and at a dwelling in the 700 block of West Poplar Street, the release says.

“A substantial amount of cocaine was taken off our streets last night,” Chief Deputy David Sunday, of the York County District Attorney’s Office, stated. “We will continue to use all available resources to remove the poison from our communities and pursue those who profit from their illegal activities.”

At the time of Wilson’s arrest, investigators determined that he had traveled to Lancaster to obtain a quantity of cocaine, the release states. Wilson was found to be in possession of over 1,000 grams of cocaine.

Both of Wilson’s residences were then searched. Approximately 50 grams of heroin and cocaine were found in the 200 block of West Jackson Street while two pounds of marijuana and cocaine was located in the 700 block of West Poplar Street, the release adds.

Wilson is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver controlled substances.

He was committed to York County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.