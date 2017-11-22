Mechanicsburg man who police say caused harm to 5-month-old was sentenced Tuesday

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Mechanicsburg man who police say caused harm to his 5-month-old daughter was sentenced Tuesday.

Kyle Horsman, 24, will serve between 9 and 23 months in Cumberland County Prison on charges of simple assault and endangering the welfare of children, court documents show. The charge of aggravated assault was dismissed on October 17 as part of his no contest plea.

On February 10 around 5 p.m., Horsman’s daughter lost consciousness while he was changing her diaper. Horsman went next door to get a phone and call his mother before messaging the baby’s mother on Facebook — he did not call 911, police say.

The 5-month-old girl was taken to Urgent Care around 7:30 p.m., when the mother got home.

Head scans at both Urgent Care and Pinnacle Health Hospital showed old and new head injuries on the baby and a mark on her head, according to the affidavit.

The baby was then transferred to Penn State Hershey Medical Center due to suspected child abuse — at that point, doctors alerted Cumberland County Children and Youth services.

CCYS told police of the suspected abuse after learning from Hershey doctors that the 5-month-old girl had head trauma, caused by whiplash or “violent and extreme motion” as well as symptoms of repeated abuse.