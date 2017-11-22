× Police planning heightened DUI enforcement in Lancaster County during Thanksgiving holiday

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are planning heightened DUI enforcement details for the Thanksgiving holiday in Lancaster County, beginning Wednesday.

At least one sobriety checkpoint is planned for the holiday period, along with round-the-clock roving patrols and other proactive tactics.

The Lancaster County DUI Task Force – a team of local municipal police officers – is conducting the operation, in conjunction with Pennsylvania State Police.

Thanksgiving Eve, known as one of the most popular nights of the year for bars and party-goers, contributes to the holiday break being an especially heightened time for impaired driving.

“Police will be committed to taking impaired drivers, those under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, off our roadways,” Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman said Wednesday. “And those motorists being responsible, should be alert for potentially impaired drivers.”

On average, more than 1,500 drivers are charged with DUI each year in Lancaster County, according to District Attorney Stedman. This year’s DUI caseload is at a similar pace.

District Attorney Stedman advises those drinking alcohol to do so responsibly and travel by using designated drivers, public transit and taxi/Uber/Lyft drivers.

“The low cost of those services makes the responsible decision even easier,” Stedman said.